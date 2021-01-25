How to enter the 2021 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition

Startup wizards and budding entrepreneurs, take note. It’s time for the 2020 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition. If you’re an entrepreneur whose young startup seeks that extra edge, this year’s competition is for you.

Once again, we’re seeking pitch decks with 12-20 slides for both the Community Track and the FIU Track, sponsored by Florida International University College of Business

In the Community Track, we’re seeking fledgling businesses that already have a minimum viable product but are no more than three years old. This year’s prizes — exposure to top funders and startup gurus — are geared to entrepreneurs with sharp ideas who want to move to the next level.

The FIU Track is for students, faculty and alumni of Florida International University.

Panels of expert judges will select the best business plans in each track based on the quality of the idea, the submitted pitch deck and (for those who make the finals), a live pitch presentation.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT 2021 STARTUP PITCH COMPETITION

The top three competitors in each track will be profiled in Business Monday pages this spring.

TO ENTER: Email your deck to the address noted below for your specific track. The entry deadline is March 2.

For questions or problems, email businesseditor@MiamiHerald.com.

TIPS (ALL TRACKS)

To enter, competitors must submit a pitch deck containing 12-20 slides. The deck should explain the following:

▪ What problem is business solving?

▪ What is the solution?

▪ Who is the customer?

▪ What stage of development is it currently in?

▪ Who are the members of your team and what expertise does each bring?

▪ What, if any, technology is required?

▪ How will the business make money? (i.e., define the business model and revenue streams)

▪ What is your marketing plan? (Details are required; “social media” is not enough)

▪ What are your costs and basic final projections? When do you project to break even?

(FOR COMMUNITY TRACK ONLY)

▪ Current investment and revenues

Pitch-decks will be used to evaluate all plans. Those judged as finalists in each track will compete in a live pitch competition before a panel of judges.

GENERAL RULES (BOTH TRACKS)

▪ You must live in South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties). If you are entering an existing business, it must be based in South Florida.

▪ Think of your deck as a meaty executive summary, offering just the highlights of your business plan and presented in a pitch-deck format.

▪ Entries must be for proposed for-profit businesses or firms in the startup phase. Sorry, no nonprofits.

▪ If you entered the Business Plan Challenge in past years and were not one of the top three winners in the track, you may enter your plan again as long as you meet the other criteria.

▪ Multiple entries from one person are allowed if they are different business ideas.







TRACK-SPECIFIC RULES

COMMUNITY TRACK

▪ If your business launched operations prior to Jan. 1, 2018, it is not eligible.

▪ You must have a minimum viable product and demonstrate it upon request

▪ An entry consists of a pitch deck consisting of 12-20 slides that explains your product, your strategy for growth and promotion, and financials. (Please see tips above. )

▪ To enter, put the name of your venture or your name in the subject line and email it to: challenge@MiamiHerald.com. You should receive an automated response after sending.

▪ Entry deadline: Emailed by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2021.

▪ You cannot enter both the community track and the FIU track with the same idea.

▪ Finalists will be invited to polish their pitches at a session with Melissa Krinzman of Krillion Ventures. Finalists will be required to present their pitch to the judges. Judges will consider the pitch in their final ranking. If a finalist is unable to attend the judging session, the next highest ranked plan will be deemed a finalist and be awarded the opportunity to compete in the pitch competition.

▪ Businesses will be awarded first, second and third places. Judges decisions are final.

FIU TRACK

▪ You must be a student, faculty member or alumnus of FIU to enter. If a team is entering, at least one member of the team must be an FIU student, faculty member or alumnus. Please write “FIU Entry” at the top of your submission.

▪ An entry consists of a pitch deck of 12-20 slides that explains your product, your strategy for growth and promotion, and financials.

▪ To enter, put the name of your venture or your name in the subject line and email it to: FIUchallenge@MiamiHerald.com. You should receive an automated response after sending.

▪ Entry deadline: Emailed by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2021.

▪ Your product can be a proposed business or one that is already in development or operation. However, if your business launched operations prior to Jan. 1, 2018, it is not eligible.

▪ You cannot enter both the community track and the FIU track with the same idea.

▪ Finalists will be required to present their pitch to the judges. Judges will consider the pitch in their final ranking. If a finalist is unable to attend the judging session, the next highest ranked plan will be deemed a finalist and be awarded the opportunity to compete in the pitch competition.

▪ Businesses will be awarded first, second and third places. Judges decisions are final.





