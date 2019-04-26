Join the 2019 Startup Competition celebrate with Marcelo Claure. Free beer, too.

Marcelo Claure, the Miami investor who founded Brightstar and then became president of Sprint, is operations chief of SoftBank’s technology portfolio and a partner in Miami’s soccer franchise. He is slated to judge the 2019 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition. cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

What better way to end the week than a happy hour with awards, an entrepreneurship star and free beer?

Join us May 3 when entrepreneur/investor/soccer maven Marcelo Claure shares his insights as we celebrate the 2019 winners of the Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition, sponsored by Florida International University’s Pino Global Entrepreneurship Center.

All are welcome at our free community event at the Rubell Family Collection in Wynwood. And yes, there’s beer!

The formal event begins promptly at 5:30, with the presentation of awards and recognition of finalists and judges. Capping the event will be our keynote presentation, when Krillion Ventures managing director Melissa Krinzman interviews Claure, founder of Brightstar, former president of Sprint and now SoftBank executive and investor.

Those who come earlier will be able to catch pitch presentations by our winners. The full schedule and registration link are below.

AWARDS EVENT WITH MARCELO CLAURE





The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://mh2019startup.eventbrite.com

When: May 3



Where: Rubell Family Collection / Contemporary Arts, Wynwood (address provided on registration)



When:



▪ 4 p.m.: Happy hour (beer and sodas)



▪ 4:30 p.m.: Pitch presentations by winners



▪ 5:30 p.m. Awards Event with keynote fireside chat with Marcelo Claure