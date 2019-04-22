Marcelo Claure will keynote our Startup Pitch celebration. It’s free — with beer.

Marcelo Claure, the Miami investor who founded Brightstar and then became president of Sprint, is operations chief of SoftBank’s technology portfolio and a partner in Miami’s soccer franchise. He is slated to judge the 2019 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition. cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

Three tracks, five verticals, hundreds of pitches. It’s time to celebrate!

Join us May 3 when entrepreneur/investor/soccer maven Marcelo Claure shares his insights as we celebrate the 2019 winners of the Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition, sponsored by Florida International University’s Pino Global Entrepreneurship Center.

All are welcome at our free community event at the Rubell Family Collection in Wynwood. And yes, there’s beer!

The formal event begins promptly at 5:30, with the presentation of awards and recognition of finalists and judges. Capping the event will be our keynote presentation, when Krillion Ventures managing director Melissa Krinzman interviews Claure, founder of Brightstar, former president of Spring and now SoftBank executive and investor.

Melissa Krinzman, managing partner of Miami-based Krillion Partners, serves as community coordinator for the Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition. She will interview Marcelo Claure in a fireside chat at the awards event of the 2019 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition on May 3.

Those who come earlier will be able to catch pitch presentations by our winners. The full schedule and registration link is below.

So speaking of the winners, who are they? We’ll be making that announcement in the April 29 issue of Business Monday.

Today, we congratulate the finalists in the FIU Track, for students, staff and alumni of Florida International University, and in the Teen Track.

And those finalists are:

FIU TRACK

BizHack Academy: Dan Grech



Guru Financial: Arturo Garcia & Warren Krupp



Mirazome: Eric Flechet & Michel Legros



RushA: Alejandro Narvaez & Camila Campollo



Tripper: David Yohros



UFlex: Eric Loucet

Innovate South Florida winners from St. Andrews School: Adam Steifel, teacher John Daly, Chloe Bogen, Dalen Michaels and Billy Swann. Their company was High School Artists. The team is a finalist in the 2019 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition.

TEEN TRACK

The teen track competition is conducted in partnership with NFTE, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, and benefits its programs. Two finalists came from the Innovate South Florida competition among private schools; three were wild-card slots from the community at large. Next year, two finalists will come from NFTE’s public school program.

BMC Corp.: Christian Baumier, Tyler Cancio and Josh Messinger of Gulliver Prep, Miami



CamBlok!: Holly Steinberg and Nicole Bremer of Ransom Everglades, Miami; (second place winners, Innovate South Florida)



High School Artists: Adam Stiefel, Chloe Bogen, Billy Swann and Dalen Michaels of St. Andrews, Boca Raton (first place winners, Innovate South Florida)



Lady of Poise: Paris Smith of Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High



Luv by Lex: Lexi Ginsburg of Spanish River High, Boca Raton

COMMUNITY TRACK

The finalists in the five Community Track verticals were previously announced. You’ll find them online at miamiherald.com/challenge.

AWARDS EVENT WITH MARCELO CLAURE

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://mh2019startup.eventbrite.com

When: May 3



Where: Rubell Family Collection / Contemporary Arts, Wynwood (address provided on registration)



▪ 4 p.m.: Happy hour (beer and sodas)



▪ 4:30 p.m.: Pitch presentations by winners



▪ 5:30 p.m. Awards Event with keynote fireside chat with Marcelo Claure