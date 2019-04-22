Business Plan Challenge
Marcelo Claure will keynote our Startup Pitch celebration. It’s free — with beer.
Three tracks, five verticals, hundreds of pitches. It’s time to celebrate!
Join us May 3 when entrepreneur/investor/soccer maven Marcelo Claure shares his insights as we celebrate the 2019 winners of the Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition, sponsored by Florida International University’s Pino Global Entrepreneurship Center.
All are welcome at our free community event at the Rubell Family Collection in Wynwood. And yes, there’s beer!
The formal event begins promptly at 5:30, with the presentation of awards and recognition of finalists and judges. Capping the event will be our keynote presentation, when Krillion Ventures managing director Melissa Krinzman interviews Claure, founder of Brightstar, former president of Spring and now SoftBank executive and investor.
Those who come earlier will be able to catch pitch presentations by our winners. The full schedule and registration link is below.
So speaking of the winners, who are they? We’ll be making that announcement in the April 29 issue of Business Monday.
Today, we congratulate the finalists in the FIU Track, for students, staff and alumni of Florida International University, and in the Teen Track.
And those finalists are:
FIU TRACK
BizHack Academy: Dan Grech
Guru Financial: Arturo Garcia & Warren Krupp
Mirazome: Eric Flechet & Michel Legros
RushA: Alejandro Narvaez & Camila Campollo
Tripper: David Yohros
UFlex: Eric Loucet
TEEN TRACK
The teen track competition is conducted in partnership with NFTE, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, and benefits its programs. Two finalists came from the Innovate South Florida competition among private schools; three were wild-card slots from the community at large. Next year, two finalists will come from NFTE’s public school program.
BMC Corp.: Christian Baumier, Tyler Cancio and Josh Messinger of Gulliver Prep, Miami
CamBlok!: Holly Steinberg and Nicole Bremer of Ransom Everglades, Miami; (second place winners, Innovate South Florida)
High School Artists: Adam Stiefel, Chloe Bogen, Billy Swann and Dalen Michaels of St. Andrews, Boca Raton (first place winners, Innovate South Florida)
Lady of Poise: Paris Smith of Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High
Luv by Lex: Lexi Ginsburg of Spanish River High, Boca Raton
COMMUNITY TRACK
The finalists in the five Community Track verticals were previously announced. You’ll find them online at miamiherald.com/challenge.
AWARDS EVENT WITH MARCELO CLAURE
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://mh2019startup.eventbrite.com
When: May 3
Where: Rubell Family Collection / Contemporary Arts, Wynwood (address provided on registration)
When:
▪ 4 p.m.: Happy hour (beer and sodas)
▪ 4:30 p.m.: Pitch presentations by winners
▪ 5:30 p.m. Awards Event with keynote fireside chat with Marcelo Claure
