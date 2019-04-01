Business Plan Challenge

The Pitch Competition finalists have been chosen. Services, devices and whiskey make it.

By Jane Wooldridge

April 01, 2019 11:51 AM

One plan calls for a complex communications system that works underground and beneath the sea. Another enables the young, wallet-conscious and social to dine together on a budget. Yet another facilitates small transactions for those without bank accounts.

Those are just a few of the hundreds of business proposals submitted to the 2019 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition’s Community Track. Longtime community coordinator Melissa Krinzman, co-founder of Krillion Ventures, called it one of the strongest groups ever. She should know: Krinzman devoted an entire day to helping finalists polish their pitches before they go before our high-profile panels of judges.

This year, we requested plans in five vertical sectors. Though we aimed for five finalists in each category, it didn’t work out quite that way.

One winner in each Community Track vertical will be named in early May. These winners and those in the Teen and FIU Tracks will be celebrated at a free public event featuring a major speaker. Stay tuned for details!

And the finalists are:

HEALTH / BIOSCIENCE

Dalent Medical, a balloon sinus device for surgeons, submitted by Peter Flores

Imalac, a breast-massage system for lactation, submitted by Rachael Kish and Noreen Sablonsky

Imanyco, technology for the hearing impaired, submitted by Saida Florexil

Open Seed, a meditation pod system for corporate settings, submitted by Jonathan Marcoschamer

Parallel Profile, a system for matching medications to DNA, submitted by Cathy Cather

Unividoc, a Spanish-language telemedicine service, submitted by German Urrego

FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY / BUSINESS SUPPORT SERVICES

8base, software development platform, submitted by Albert Santalo

EOS Miami, software development for blockchain technology, submitted by Praveen Yalamanchi

Digital SPV, a platform for managing and selling angel investments, submitted by Mario Pazos

IvyLender, a small business lending and borrowing platform, submitted by Christina Camacho

R3v3lationAds, advertising system for ride-sharing providers, submitted by David Green

US Mrkt, sales platform matching products with social media influencers, submitted by David Hart

Waleteros, a platform for facilitating transactions for the unbanked, submitted by Etienne Gillard

REAL ESTATE

Aedificio, pairing local businesses with condo and apartment dwellers, submitted by Sardar Azimov

CivicPro, technology for monitoring local legislation affecting real estate, submitted by Matt Haber

HomeHero, machine-learning technology that helps young buyers find suitable mortgage lenders, submitted by Juan Carlos Carrion

Richr, technology that powers home sales by home owners, submitted by Glenn Orgin

Tap2Open, a unified gate-and-door-opening system for community dwellers, submitted by Mark Grosberg

TOURISM/HOSPITALITY

Aerocred, designed to pair travelers with the best credit cards for air travel miles, submitted by Adrian Mederos

CEO Analytics, data and analysis to help tourism/hospitality clients retain customers and increase sales, submitted by Marcelo Salup

Homecooked, an app matching the young, social and wallet-conscious with home-cooked meals, submitted by college student Kevin Zhen

Vendy, a ride-sharing snack service, submitted by Salomon Horowitz

Wynwood Brands, a tropical whiskey, submitted by Tevin Smikle

TRADE & LOGISTICS

Buoy Beacons, a maritime navigational system, submitted by Dax Bello of Mikello Ventures

Extreme Comms Lab, communications system that works in extreme environments, submitted by George Sklivanitis

PQSecure Tech, a cyber-security system, submitted by Brandon Langenberg

ShipperTag, shipment tracking system, submitted by Rob Golin

