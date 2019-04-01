The Pitch Competition finalists have been chosen. Services, devices and whiskey make it.

One plan calls for a complex communications system that works underground and beneath the sea. Another enables the young, wallet-conscious and social to dine together on a budget. Yet another facilitates small transactions for those without bank accounts.
Those are just a few of the hundreds of business proposals submitted to the 2019 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition’s Community Track. Longtime community coordinator Melissa Krinzman, co-founder of Krillion Ventures, called it one of the strongest groups ever. She should know: Krinzman devoted an entire day to helping finalists polish their pitches before they go before our high-profile panels of judges.
This year, we requested plans in five vertical sectors. Though we aimed for five finalists in each category, it didn’t work out quite that way.
One winner in each Community Track vertical will be named in early May. These winners and those in the Teen and FIU Tracks will be celebrated at a free public event featuring a major speaker. Stay tuned for details!
And the finalists are:
HEALTH / BIOSCIENCE
▪ Dalent Medical, a balloon sinus device for surgeons, submitted by Peter Flores
▪ Imalac, a breast-massage system for lactation, submitted by Rachael Kish and Noreen Sablonsky
▪ Imanyco, technology for the hearing impaired, submitted by Saida Florexil
▪ Open Seed, a meditation pod system for corporate settings, submitted by Jonathan Marcoschamer
▪ Parallel Profile, a system for matching medications to DNA, submitted by Cathy Cather
▪ Unividoc, a Spanish-language telemedicine service, submitted by German Urrego
FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY / BUSINESS SUPPORT SERVICES
▪ 8base, software development platform, submitted by Albert Santalo
▪ EOS Miami, software development for blockchain technology, submitted by Praveen Yalamanchi
▪ Digital SPV, a platform for managing and selling angel investments, submitted by Mario Pazos
▪ IvyLender, a small business lending and borrowing platform, submitted by Christina Camacho
▪ R3v3lationAds, advertising system for ride-sharing providers, submitted by David Green
▪ US Mrkt, sales platform matching products with social media influencers, submitted by David Hart
▪ Waleteros, a platform for facilitating transactions for the unbanked, submitted by Etienne Gillard
REAL ESTATE
▪ Aedificio, pairing local businesses with condo and apartment dwellers, submitted by Sardar Azimov
▪ CivicPro, technology for monitoring local legislation affecting real estate, submitted by Matt Haber
▪ HomeHero, machine-learning technology that helps young buyers find suitable mortgage lenders, submitted by Juan Carlos Carrion
▪ Richr, technology that powers home sales by home owners, submitted by Glenn Orgin
▪ Tap2Open, a unified gate-and-door-opening system for community dwellers, submitted by Mark Grosberg
TOURISM/HOSPITALITY
▪ Aerocred, designed to pair travelers with the best credit cards for air travel miles, submitted by Adrian Mederos
▪ CEO Analytics, data and analysis to help tourism/hospitality clients retain customers and increase sales, submitted by Marcelo Salup
▪ Homecooked, an app matching the young, social and wallet-conscious with home-cooked meals, submitted by college student Kevin Zhen
▪ Vendy, a ride-sharing snack service, submitted by Salomon Horowitz
▪ Wynwood Brands, a tropical whiskey, submitted by Tevin Smikle
TRADE & LOGISTICS
▪ Buoy Beacons, a maritime navigational system, submitted by Dax Bello of Mikello Ventures
▪ Extreme Comms Lab, communications system that works in extreme environments, submitted by George Sklivanitis
▪ PQSecure Tech, a cyber-security system, submitted by Brandon Langenberg
▪ ShipperTag, shipment tracking system, submitted by Rob Golin
