Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 11, 2019

ACCOUNTING
Heidy Duarte has joined MBAF as a director in the audit department and will help lead the firm’s regulatory risk solutions practice. She will be based in the firm’s Miami office. Duarte, a CPA, CAMS, CFE, CFS, AMLCA, also has a bachelor’s and a master’s in accounting from Florida International University.
ARCHITECTURE
Natalia Restrepo has been named vice president of R.E. Chisholm Architects, based in Miami. She was project manager of architect and interior design at the firm.
BANKS
At Professional Bank, two new senior vice presidents with a specialty in private banking have been named. They will be based in Coral Gables for now, then out of the bank’s new location in Doral, which will be determined in the coming weeks.
▪ Miguel Boscan was previously at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust, which was acquired by IBERIABANK last year. He has an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Andres “Andy” Pino was also previously at Gibraltar. He has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Florida.
HEALTHCARE
Yanelle Garcia has been named director of business development at Plaza Health Network, a not-for-profit network of rehabilitation and skilled nursing centers. She was most recently a managed care liaison for Managed Care Consultants of Florida. Garcia, a certified cardiovascular technologist, has an associate’s from Miami Dade College.
LAW
At Shutts & Bowen, two attorneys were recently elevated to partnership at the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office:
▪ Amy M. Wessel is a member of the appellate practice group. She represents clients in a range of commercial litigation matters in state and federal trial and appellate courts. Wessel has a J.D. from the University of Florida.
▪ Andrew E. Schwartz is a member of the government law and business litigation practice groups, focusing on government contracts and commercial litigation. Schwartz has a J.D. from George Washington University.
At Berger Singerman:
▪ Geoffrey Lottenberg has joined the firm as a partner on the dispute resolution team, in the Fort Lauderdale office. He focuses his practice on the procurement and enforcement of intellectual property rights, business and technology law, and complex commercial litigation. Lottenberg previously was a partner at the Fort Lauderdale office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. He has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Christopher Andrew Jarvinen has returned as a partner on the business reorganization team, based in the Miami office. He was a partner at Richards Kibbe & Orbe from April 2018 through January. Jarvinen has a J.D. from Boston College.
REAL ESTATE | PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Rick Dingle has been named regional manager at KW Property Management and Consulting, based in Miami. He was previously chief operating officer of OnCall Parking Manager, where he had operational oversight of 50 community associations’ parking enforcement. Dingle has a bachelor’s from Springfield College in Massachusetts.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot , to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) that was most recently held immediately prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Wifredo A. “Willy” Ferrer
New position: Ferrer, a partner and head of the global compliance and investigations team at Holland & Knight, has been named executive partner of the firm’s Miami office.
About: He will oversee the day-to-day management of the office while continuing his white-collar defense, corporate compliance, and internal investigations practice.
Also: Ferrer was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida for nearly seven years. His career also includes working as Deputy Chief of Staff and Counsel to former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno. He joined Holland & Knight in 2017.
Education: A graduate of Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High, Ferrer has an AB in economics from the University of Miami, summa cum laude, and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was editor of the law review and president of the class of 1990.
Best advice: Take your responsibilities seriously, but don’t ever take yourself too seriously.
