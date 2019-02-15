Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Feb. 18, 2019

BANKS
At Marquis Bank:
▪ Daniel Oliver is senior vice president and commercial real estate lender at the bank’s Fort Lauderdale office. He was previously at Floridian Community Bank.
▪ Christopher Sanz is the bank’s vice president and Small Business Administration business development officer. He was previously a senior vice president at Ocean Bank, where he led its preferred practice division in the specialized healthcare lending group.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Sherry Andre has been named director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which is housed on the Biscayne Bay campus of FIU in North Miami. OLLI provides noncredit educational programming and social engagement opportunities for members of the community aged 50 and older. Andre was previously department chair for the School of Business at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami. She has a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Florida Atlantic University.
Amy Borman Somek has been appointed director of development at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, which is in Miami Beach. She was director of development at the Greater Miami Hebrew Academy. Somek has an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and a master’s from FIU.
Delrish Moss, who was police chief of Ferguson, Mo., for nearly three years, has joined FIU as captain of the Florida International University Police Department, overseeing day-shift patrol operations. He will also be the department’s public information officer. Moss began his career at the Miami Police Department in 1984, becoming commander of PIO in 2008.
LAW
Gregory R. Eisinger has been promoted to partner from associate attorney at Eisinger, Brown, Lewis, Frankel & Chaiet, P.A. He focuses his practice on condominium, homeowners and community association law, as well as real estate transactions and commercial litigation. Eisinger has a bachelor’s in business from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
Nellie Neiberger, an attorney at Bryant Miller Olive, P.A., has been promoted to shareholder at the firm. Her practice focuses on a variety of business and government-related disputes. She also serves the City County and Local Government Section of The Florida Bar as The Florida Bar Journal column editor. Neiberger has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida and a law degree from Florida State University.
At Carlton Fields, two associates in the Miami office were elected to shareholder:
▪ Scott E. Byers focuses on the defense of financial services companies in complex federal and state court litigation. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Massachusetts; J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Yolanda P. Strader handles a wide variety of commercial litigation matters from case inception through post-judgment recovery. She has a B.B.A., and a J.D., from the University of Miami.
At Kelley Kronenberg, five attorneys have been elevated to partners. In the Miami office, Oscar Lombana handles matters related to first-party insurance defense and property claims, as well as third-party liability cases. He has a bachelor’s from FIU; J.D. from the University of Florida.
The other new partners are based in the Fort Lauderdale office:
▪ Lauren K. Einhorn focuses on real estate transactions and real property litigation. Bachelor’s from the University of South Florida; J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law.
▪ Natalie S. Kay handles all areas of family and marital law as well as general business litigation. Bachelor’s from FAU; J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Alexander D. Kochman focuses his practice on first-party insurance defense litigation, property, coverage and bad faith. Bachelor’s from Florida State University; J.D. from NSU.
▪ Alison J. Trejo also focuses her practice on first party property insurance defense litigation, property, coverage and bad faith. BBA, FIU; MBA, J.D., from NSU.
At Liberman Cabrera Thompson & Reitman in Fort Lauderdale, a newly formed firm, four attorneys formerly with Krumpnick Campbell Malone Buser Slama Hancock & Liberman will focus on medical malpractice:
▪ Scott S. Liberman is senior partner and specializes in insurance defense and eminent domain. J.D. from the University of Florida.
▪ Ivan F. Cabrera is a partner and focuses on the business and economic aspects of cases. J.D. from St. Thomas University.
▪ Sean F. Thompson is a partner and focuses on medical negligence. J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Brent M. Reitman is a partner and focuses on personal injury, wrongful death and medical negligence cases. J.D. from NSU.
NONPROFITS
Geoffrey S. Mullins will join The Everglades Foundation as its director of policy and partnerships. He was chief operating and communications officer of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership in Washington. Mullins has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Alabama and a master’s in political management from The George Washington University.
Jeanne Tamargo has been named chief executive officer of Communities in Schools of Miami (CIS Miami), an affiliate of a national dropout prevention program. She previously was executive director at Hope Outreach Center, Inc., in Davie. She has a bachelor’s in community psychology from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s of health service administration at Barry University.
REAL ESTATE | INVESTMENT
Erin D. Knight has been named executive vice president at Monument Capital Management (MCM), an A-Rod CORP company. She will be based in Miami. Knight was chief operating officer of ALEXIS, a women’s fashion house, and before that, she was EVP market president, Miami-Dade County at Stonegate Bank, now Centennial Bank. Knight, a certified financial planner, has a bachelor’s in political science from Florida State University.
REAL ESTATE | PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Two new partners have been named at KW Property Management & Consulting:
▪ Tim O’Keefe, who was director, was promoted to executive director of strategic growth and client relations. He has a bachelor’s in business from Rhodes College in Tennessee.
▪ Frank Simone, a transactional and litigation attorney who has been the company’s outside counsel and who is also a certified financial planner, now is the in-house general counsel. J.D. from St. Thomas University.
TELESERVICES
Mike Small has been appointed CEO-Americas at Sitel Group, a customer experience management company. He is based in Miami. Small was previously chief client officer, leading the Americas account management team. He has an MBA from Queens University in Ontario, Canada.
TRANSPORTATION
At South Florida Regional Transportation Authority | Tri-Rail, the senior management team has been restructured. Among the promotions of personnel based in Pompano Beach:
▪ Loraine Kelly-Cargill is director of planning and capital development. She was manager of planning and capital development/EEO officer. Kelly-Cargill has a bachelor’s in finance from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is also a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners.
▪ Ralph E. Rapa is director of operations. He also continues as rules manager, with oversight of railroad operating rules and practices, for the agency. Rapa has a bachelor’s in business management from Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania and a Psy.D. in clinical psychology from Carlos Albizu University.
▪ M. David Trabal, director of human resources, was human resource manager and customer service supervisor. He has a bachelor’s in business from Florida Atlantic University.
▪ Vicki Wooldridge, director of government affairs, was previously government affairs manager. She attended Brevard Community College, now Eastern Florida State, and the Art Institute of Philadelphia.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above (or shareholder or partner and above) who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Please use the word ‘Movers’ in the subject field of the email.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Tiffany M. Hurwitz
New position: Partner at Siegfried, Rivera, Hyman, Lerner, De La Torre, Mars & Sobel, P.A., based in the firm’s Coral Gables office.
From: Associate at the firm.
About: Hurwitz focuses on construction law and heads the firm’s contract drafting department. She represents many of the firm’s clients in matters involving complex construction, design, design-build and other construction-related transactions, and she assists clients in resolving contract claims and disputes. She joined the firm as an associate in 2006.
Also: She chaired the Dade County Bar Association construction law committee from 2009-2010. Her published work includes “Safeguarding the Attorney-Client Privilege in the Face of Federal Securities Regulations.”
Education: Hurwitz has a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Kansas and a J.D. from DePaul University, which she received in 2006.
Best advice: My parents instilled in me solid “Midwestern values,” including a strong work ethic and the principle that your reputation is everything — it takes years to make and only seconds to destroy. Also, I’m a big believer in the advice I received to truly listen to people, as oftentimes answers are not found in the law or facts but rather in understanding clients’ ultimate goals.
Comments