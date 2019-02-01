Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Feb. 4, 2019

HEALTHCARE
At Broward Health:
▪ Alex Fernandez has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer. He was most recently vice president of financial operations at the healthcare system. Fernandez, a CPA, has bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from Florida State University and Florida Atlantic University, respectively.
▪ Alan Goldsmith is now chief administrative officer and executive vice president. He was previously CFO. Goldsmith, a CPA, has an MBA from Nova Southeastern University
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
HOSPITALITY
At Celino South Beach, which is scheduled to open in the spring:
▪ Michael Ryan has been named general manager. He was most recently general manager at the Belize Ocean Club. Ryan is a graduate of Shannon College of Hotel Management in Ireland.
▪ Domingo Velasco has been named director of sales and marketing. He was most recently director of sales and marketing at Delano South Beach. Velasco has a bachelor’s from the University of Puerto Rico.
At the Mandarin Oriental in Miami:
▪ Miguel de Arregui has been named director of food and beverage. He was most recently director of food and beverage at the J.W. Marriott Marquis Miami & Hotel Beaux Arts.
▪ Jamon O’Brien Harper has been named executive pastry chef. He was most recently at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.
INSURANCE
Mark Introcaso has been named chief operating officer at The Keyes Company’s insurance division, Keyes Insurance. He most recently was with Peoples Trust as the director of business development, South region.
LAW
Michael B. Green has been promoted to shareholder at Gunster, based in Miami. He was an associate attorney. Green focuses on array of civil litigation matters. He has a bachelor’s from Florida State University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
Alonso E. Sanchez has joined Fowler White Burnett as a shareholder in the firm’s tax practice group. He was previously with the boutique tax firm of Richards & Sanchez P.A. Sanchez has a J.D. from American University and a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Minnesota.
Dana Somerstein has been promoted from associate to partner in the real estate and banking & finance practice groups at Greenspoon Marder. She is based in Fort Lauderdale. Somerstein has a bachelor’s in business administration, and a J.D., from the University of Florida.
At Harper Meyer in Miami, new partners have been named:
▪ Carlos F. Osorio focuses on international law. He was at Aballí Milne Kalil, PA. Osorio, who is chair of the Florida Bar International Law Section, has an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth and a law degree from the University of Miami.
▪ Rose Parish-Ramon was previously of-counsel. She is a member of the firm’s trust and estate practice group. Parish-Ramon has a bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a law degree from Yale.
▪ Roselvin S. Edelman was previously an associate. She focuses her practice on probate and trust litigation. Edelman has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Emory.
▪ Jacqueline Villalba was previously of-counsel. She focuses her practice on immigration and nationality law matters. Villalba has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami and a J.D. from St. Thomas University.
REAL ESTATE
Carmen Rodriguez has been named director of recruitment at AKAM On-Site, Inc., a residential property management firm. She was previously senior talent acquisition manager/recruiter for Castle Group.
YOUTH ORGANIZATION | NONPROFIT
Haley Gordon Karl has been hired as director of development at Girls Scouts of Tropical Florida. She will manage fundraising activities for the organization in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. She was previously national director of donor experience at City Year in the Boston area. Karl has a degree in communication studies from Northwestern and an MBA in nonprofit and public management from Boston University
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Please use the word ‘Movers’ in the subject field of the email.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Brian Wetherington
New position: Vice president at Moss Construction in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. He will also continue to be a project executive at the firm.
Responsibilities: He’ll oversee all items related to construction operations including business development, staffing assignments, project plan development, cost and schedule analysis, as well as owner and subcontractor negotiations.
Experience: Wetherington has been an integral part of several large projects for the Fort Lauderdale based management firm, including 4 West Las Olas, Adagio, ZOM Maizon, and most recently the Miami Open’s new home at Hard Rock Stadium.
About the company: Moss is a privately held construction firm that has regional offices across the United States. Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build and public-private partnerships. The company’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the nation’s top 75 general contractors.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.
Best advice: Make timely and confident decisions. You are not always going to be right, but indecision severely stifles progress.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017-2018:▪ Jan. 2, 2017▪ Jan. 9, 2017▪ Jan. 16, 2017▪ Jan. 23, 2017▪ Jan. 30, 2017▪ Feb. 6, 2017▪ Feb. 13, 2017▪ Feb. 20, 2017▪ Feb. 27, 2017▪ March 6, 2017▪ March 13, 2017▪ March 20, 2017▪ March 27, 2017▪ April 3, 2017▪ April 10, 2017▪ April 17, 2017▪ April 24, 2017▪ May 1, 2017▪ May 8, 2017▪ May 15, 2017▪ May 22, 2017▪ May 29, 2017▪ June 5, 2017▪ June 12, 2017▪ June 19, 2017▪ June 26, 2017▪ July 3, 2017▪ July 10, 2017▪ July 17, 2017▪ July 24, 2017▪ July 31, 2017▪ Aug. 7, 2017▪ Aug. 14, 2017▪ Aug. 21, 2017▪ Aug. 28, 2017▪ Sept. 4, 2017▪ Sept. 11, 2017(No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017)▪ Sept. 25, 2017▪ Oct. 3, 2017▪ Oct. 9, 2017▪ Oct. 16, 2017▪ Oct. 23, 2017▪ Oct. 31, 2017▪ Nov. 5, 2017▪ Nov. 13, 2017▪ Nov. 20, 2017(No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017)▪ Dec. 4, 2017▪ Dec. 11, 2017▪ Dec. 18, 2017(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018)▪ Jan. 8, 2018▪ Jan. 15, 2018▪ Jan. 22, 2018▪ Jan. 29, 2018▪ Feb. 5, 2018▪ Feb. 12, 2018▪ Feb. 19, 2018▪ Feb. 26, 2018▪ March 5, 2018▪ March 12, 2018▪ March 19, 2018▪ March 26 )(No Movers ran on April 2, 2018)▪ April 9, 2018▪ April 16, 2018▪ April 23, 2018▪ April 30, 2018▪ May 7, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 21, 2018 May 28, 2018 June 4, 2018 June 11, 2018June 18, 2018June 25, 2018 (No Movers ran on July 9) July 16, 2018 July 23, 2018 July 30, 2018 Aug. 6, 2018Aug. 13, 2018 Aug. 20, 2018 Aug. 27, 2018 Sept. 3, 2018Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 24, 2018 Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 8, 2018 Oct. 15, 2018 (No Movers ran on Oct. 22, 2018) Oct. 29, 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 (No Movers on Dec. 31, 2018) Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 28, 2019
Comments