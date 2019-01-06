Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 7, 2019

HEALTHCARE
Marlene Aguerrebere has been named chief financial officer of Genuine Health Group. She was recently corporate controller at United Healthcare for the South Florida region.
Joseph Lamelas, M.D., has joined the University of Miami Health System as chief of cardiothoracic surgery and professor of surgery within the Miller School of Medicine. He returns to Miami, where he spent 26 years, after spending two years in Houston as the associate chief of the Division of Cardiac Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, CHI St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital, Texas Heart Institute. Before that, he was chief of cardiac surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.
LAW
William L. Rafferty, Jr., has joined Gunster as a shareholder in the firm’s corporate law practice, and will be based in the Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville offices. He was previously at GrayRobinson. Rafferty, a CPA, has a bachelor’s from Florida State University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
At Smith, Currie & Hancock, two in the Fort Lauderdale office have been elected to partner:
▪ Eugene Polyak’s focus includes complex commercial litigation with a concentration on construction and real estate investment industry. He has a J.D. from Northwestern University.
▪ Joseph Young focuses his practice exclusively on the construction industry, representing general contractors, construction managers, subcontractors, material suppliers, design professionals, sureties and owners. He has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
At Holland & Knight, five attorneys based in the Miami office have been elected to partnership:
▪ Rebecca Canamero is a member of the firm’s litigation section. She serves clients in financial services, healthcare, military contractors and securities, among other industries. Canamero, who was an associate at the firm, has a J.D. from Harvard.
▪ Isabel C. Diaz is a member of the firm’s real estate section. She focuses her practice on complex commercial real estate transactions and commercial lending and leasing. Diaz, who was senior counsel at the firm, has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Aymee Valdivia Granda is a member of the firm’s business section and its Cuba action team. Granda, who was an associate, has a licenciado en derecho (J.D. equivalent) from the Universidad de La Habana and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Henry R. Roque is a member of the firm’s business section. He serves strategic buyers, sellers and private equity funds in the healthcare space as well as clients in other industries. Roque, who was an associate, has a J.D. from American University and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University.
▪ Shane Segarra is a member of the firm’s business section. He focuses his practice on corporate law, including capital markets and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. Segarra, who has an associate, has a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law
MUSEUMS
Leana Cianfoni joins HistoryMiami Museum as development director. She was previously the donor relations manager of southeast Florida and greater Miami for The Nature Conservancy. Cianfoni has a bachelor’s in public relations from the University of North Florida.
COMMUNICATIONS/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Elizabeth “Liz” Amore is president of Amore Communications in Miami. She was previously manager, donor relations and communications for the YES Institute; earlier, she was was executive director of communications and public relations at the University of Miami. Amore has a BBA from Florida International University and an a master’s in strategic communications from the University of Miami.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Kimberly Rometo
New position: Vice president, chief information officer for the Miami Dolphins.
From: AmericasMart Atlanta, where she was chief information officer.
About: Rometo will manage and direct technology initiatives and the strategic direction of information technology at the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.
Also: She developed and activated tools that enabled AmericasMart's digital transformation, delivering an exhibitor and attendee experience for its 17 annual markets, supporting more than 7.1 million square feet. of convention space with shows serving retailers, designers and major buying groups from all U.S. states and more than 80 countries. For this, Rometo was a 2018 Women in Technology Women of the Year awards honoree. She began her career with AT&T.
Education: Rometo has a bachelor’s in communication, and a master’s in information and telecommunication systems, from Ohio University.
Best advice: The best advice I have ever received was from my former CFO who told me that once you realize the worst answer you could receive to any question is no, then you should never be afraid to ask. Understanding this allowed me to never hesitate in asking those tough questions, take risks and face challenges.
