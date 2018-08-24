Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Aug. 27, 2018

ACCOUNTING
Jay Pelham has been named principal, client services at Kaufman Rossin. He was most recently president of TotalBank from August 2015 through June; before that, he had been executive vice president at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust for seven years. Pelham, a CFP, has a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
BANKS
Christian Bertot recently joined Grove Bank & Trust as senior vice president and regional market manager. He was vice president and area manager for retail banking at Popular Community Bank. Bertot has a bachelor’s in business administration from Florida International University.
CONSTRUCTION
Joe Fernandez has been promoted to chief operating officer at Suffolk. He will responsible for the company’s operations on Florida’s east coast. Fernandez, a former U.S. Navy Seal team member, was previously vice president. Fernandez has a degree in construction management from Florida International University.
LAW
Juan C. Zorrilla has been elected an equity shareholder at Fowler White Burnett in Miami. He is in the firm’s commercial litigation practice group. Zorrilla has a bachelor’s, and a J.D., from Boston College.
NONPROFITS
Debra Lombard has been named director of Giborim U, a year-round program of courses and social events for youth and adults with special needs, held at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie and available to anyone in the community with varying disabilities. She was executive director of the Exceptional Theater Company, a nonprofit arts organization.
REAL ESTATE
Maria Daniel Espina has been named director of group sales at Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach. Most recently, she was the international sales manager for Mukul Beach, Golf & Spa, a luxury boutique resort off the coast of Nicaragua.
Mark J. Wohl has been hired as first vice president investments at Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services in North Miami Beach. He was previously at Ten-X, a national online marketplace, where he covered the southeast region as part of its broker channel efforts. Wohl has a BBA in entrepreneurship from Pace University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Romina Rosado
New position: Senior vice president of digital news at Noticias Telemundo. She will be based in Miami at Telemundo Center.
From: Senior vice president of Global Content at NBCUniversal, E! in Los Angeles.
About: At NBCUniversal, E!, she oversaw all content, news gathering, audience development, and product for the company’s news division. During her time at E! News, she helped to expand programming and grow the brand’s footprint to more than 1 billion engagements per month in over 160 countries, making E! News the largest multi-platform entertainment news and women’s lifestyle brand globally.
Also: Rosado has also been executive producer at US Weekly, where she was responsible for launching and executing the company’s digital expansion. Earlier in her career, she advised some of the world’s leading NGOs and government agencies on their digital strategies, and was a consultant to the European Central Bank ahead of the introduction of the euro.
Education: Rosado has a master’s in communications from the Universidad Antonio de Nebrija in Madrid and a certificate in global affairs from New York University.
Best advice: The best advice I have ever received was to not play small ball: You have to learn to differentiate between what is important versus just urgent, and what you should not be spending time on. Also, learn how to delegate and be OK with others doing things differently than you (I’m still learning that one!).
