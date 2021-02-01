Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Feb. 1, 2021

HOSPITAL

Drew Grossman has been named chief executive officer of Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon; both are part of Baptist Health South Florida. He will assume his new position on Feb. 25. He was CEO at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.

INTERNET

Abebe Lewis has been named music director of South Florida-based online radio station Highly Unique Soflo Radio. He will be in charge of the station’s music collection. He is chief executive officer at Circle House Studios / Abebe Lewis Marketing & Branding Group in Miami.

LAW

David Camhi and Daniel W. Hudson have joined Berger Singerman in Miami as partners on the business, finance and tax team. They will serve in the firm’s international and cross border transactions practice. Camhi was most recently chief legal officer at Payless ShoeSource in Miami. Hudson was an attorney at Baker & McKenzie in Miami.

Diana C. Mendez has been named a partner in the Miami office of Shutts & Bowen. She focuses her practice on administrative, procurement and transactional law. She was a partner at Llorente & Heckler in Miami.

MEDICAL

Manmeet Ahluwalia, a neuro-oncologist and medical oncologist, has joined Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute as deputy director, chief scientific officer and chief of solid tumor medical oncology. He was the Dean and Diane Miller Family Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology and the head of operations in the Rose Ella Burkhardt Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

NONPROFIT

Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired has elected Charles (Chuck) Nielson as chairman of its Board of Directors. The organization also has promoted Cameron Sisser to senior vice president for external relations, overseeing the operations of the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program. Nielsen is chairman of the Nielson Hoover Group in Miami. Sisser had been vice president for external relations.

Erik Chafin has been named chief development officer for Children’s Harbor in Pembroke Pines. He was director of business development at Connections for Business in Hollywood.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Sonia V. Diaz, senior vice president of Miami-based Balsera Communications, has been named president of the national Hispanic Public Relations Association. She previously served as president of HPRA’s Miami chapter from 2014-2016.







