Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 25, 2021

BANKING





Amerant Bancorp in Coral Gables has named Gerald P. Plush as vice chairman and chief executive officer. He is a partner at Patriot Financial Partners but will be leaving this role before Feb. 15 to join Amerant. Before joining Patriot, he served in senior executive leadership roles with Santander Holdings USA, Webster Bank and MBNA America.

BankUnited in Coral Gables has named Kelly Taub as executive vice president and director of credit review. She was a senior director for Capital One, National Association in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CONSTRUCTION

Luis Hidalgo has joined Moss Construction in Miami as a vice president for South Florida. He was a vice president at Coastal Construction Company.

LAW

Cary Aronovitz has joined Holland & Knight’s Miami office as a partner. He served for six years as an assistant attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. He will focus his practice on government investigations, corporate compliance, complex commercial litigation, corporate and consumer fraud investigations and class action defense. Jordan Schneider also has joined Holland & Knight’s Miami office as a partner after serving as vice president for strategic initiatives at Perry Ellis International, Inc. He focuses his practice on private equity funds in mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and other corporate matters.

Kathryn M. Winkler has joined the business law firm Kelley Kronenberg as a partner. She will handle matters related to first party property insurance defense litigation. She was an associate attorney in firms in Illinois and Florida.

Steven W. Zelkowitz has joined Spiritus Law in Miami as managing partner. He will concentrate on the real estate and financial services industries. He was the former managing partner of Fox Rothschild’s Miami office.

REAL ESTATE

Spencer Morris has been named chief investment officer and executive vice president at the Allen Morris Company in Miami. He headed the firm’s construction and development teams. Before joining the firm, he was assistant project manager at The Related Group.

TOYS

Laura Zebersky has been promoted to president at Jazwares in Sunrise. She was chief commercial officer. Kelly Deen has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing. She led marketing and intelligence at Magic Leap, and before that, consumer marketing at Cartoon Network. Gerhard Runken has been promoted to senior vice president of brand. He was vice president of marketing and brand at Wicked Cool Toys.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Announcements must include the place of employment and position held most recently before the new job. Include a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot; items will not be published without one. Send items to movers@miamiherald.com.