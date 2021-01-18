South Florida senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 18, 2020

DESIGN

Jessica Idarraga has been named director of digital marketing at the Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) in Dania Beach. She was managing editor of Whitehaus Media Group.

HOTEL

Ricardo Jarquin has been named executive chef at The St. Regis Bal Harbour resort. He previously had executive chef roles at top restaurants and hotels in major cities across the United States, including the Langham Hotel in Chicago.

LAW

At Day Pitney: Sandra “Sandy” M. Ferrera, a real estate lawyer, has joined the firm as a lateral partner in its Coral Gables office. She was principal and owner of SMF Law.

At Hinshaw & Culbertson, six attorneys have been elected as partners in the firm’s Miami and Fort Lauderdale offices. The new partners represent a wide range of practice areas and were previously associates. The Miami partners are: Melissa Gillinov, who specializes in insurance; Ofonedu-Ime Goodwyn, a real estate specialist;



Daniel Shatz , specialist in insurance services; and Anthony Torrente, who specializes in product liability law. The Fort Lauderdale partners are Catherine Hedglon, in the personal injury practice,



and Jill Mendelsohn, specialist in insurance services.

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, a civil defense litigation law firm, have elevated three Fort Lauderdale attorneys: Kimberly Kanoff Berman, former special counsel, is now a shareholder in the firm’s Professional Liability Department. D. Terrance Hill, former associate, is now a shareholder in the firm’s Casualty Department. Irene Thaler, former associate, is now a shareholder in the firm’s Professional Liability Department.

Donell Andre Hicks has joined Stearns Weaver Miller in Miami office as a shareholder. He will work with the litigation, land development, zoning & environmental, real estate, and insurance groups on all construction related-matters.

Alexandra Bach Lagos has joined Greenberg Traurig in Miami is a shareholder. She will focus her practice on products liability and mass torts. She was a partner with Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Miami..

MUSEUMS

Ariella Wolens has joined the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale as its first Bryant-Taylor Curator. She was assistant curator at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia.

RETAIL





Miami-based wine and spirits distributor Webb Banks has named Jose Castellvi to the newly created role of vice president for travel retail and spirits. He spent 16 years at William Grant & Sons in various roles in Latin America and the Caribbean, most recently as regional president travel retail Americas and Caribbean.

