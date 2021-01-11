Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 11, 2020

Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Jan. 11, 2020. Getty Images/iStockphoto

BANKS

At Ocean Bank: Eddie Diaz has been promoted to executive vice president.. He was head of corporate lending, and he also leads the residential mortgage teams. Pedro Max has been promoted to executive vice president. He has been with the bank since 2007 and heads the bank’s branch network along with the credit card and preferred business banking divisions.

HEALTHCARE

Helenemarie Blake has been appointed vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer at Nicklaus Children’s Health System. She was data privacy officer for the University of Miami and chief privacy and data integrity officer for the UM Health System.

HEALTHCARE | SALES

IMC Health Medical Centers has two new directors in its sales department: Director of Sales Operations Ivette Almanaza and Director of Sales Nerys Linares.

LAW

At Bilzin Sumberg, two attorneys have been elected to the firm’s partnership, with practices forced on real estate transactions, CMBS and finance.: Karyl Argamasilla and Timothy P. DeKeyser.

At Day Pitney: Sandra “Sandy” M. Ferrera, a real estate lawyer, has joined the firm as a lateral partner in its Coral Gables office. She was principal and owner of SMF Law.

At Hinshaw & Culbertson, six attorneys have been elected as partners in the firm’s Miami and Fort Lauderdale offices. The new partners represent a wide range of practice areas and were previously associates. The Miami partners are: Melissa Gillinov, who specializes in insurance; Ofonedu-Ime Goodwyn, a real estate specialist;



Daniel Shatz , specialist in insurance services; and Anthony Torrente, who specializes in product liability law. The Fort Lauderdale partners are Catherine Hedglon, in the personal injury practice,



and Jill Mendelsohn, specialist in insurance services.

At Holland & Knight, four in the firm’s Miami office have been elected to partnership: Pedro Gassant, in the real estate practice; Faisal Kraziem, who specializes in business law;



Christopher Marotta, partner in business law;



and Brandon Williams, a litigator.

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, a civil defense litigation law firm, have elevated three Fort Lauderdale attorneys: Kimberly Kanoff Berman, former special counsel, is now a shareholder in the firm’s Professional Liability Department. D. Terrance Hill, former associate, is now a shareholder in the firm’s Casualty Department. Irene Thaler, former associate, is now a shareholder in the firm’s Professional Liability Department.

MUNICIPAL

Andy Hyatt has been hired as town manager for the Town of Surfside. Previously, he was city manager for the City of Neptune Beach in Florida.

NONPROFITS

Alejandro D. González has been named director of public policy and advocacy at United Way of Broward County. Previously, he was business development manager at The New Tropic.

REAL ESTATE

Julie Northcutt-Dunn has been named South Florida executive managing director and market leader for Colliers International. Previously she was regional sales director of CBRE’s midwest division.

At RKW Residential, two executives based in the property management firm’s Miami office have been promoted. Johnny De La Espriella is now senior vice president-operations; previously he was regional vice president. Yanira Herrera is regional vice president; previously she was regional manager.

REAL ESTATE | INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

At Mast Capital: Jordan Kornberg joins the firm as managing director of acquisitions and asset management. He was previously managing director at Northwood Investors. Eran Landry has been named managing director of multifamily development; previously he was vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential.

