Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade, Broward for the week of Dec. 21, 2020

Marta Ramirez has been named global vice president, human resources at PayCargo.

ACCOUNTING

Stewart Liebling has been named a principal in the entrepreneurial services department at Kaufman Rossin, where he started his career in 1983. For the past 32 years, he ran his own private accounting firm.

Steven F. Klein has been elevated to managing partner from partner at Gerson, Preston, Klein, Lips, Eisenberg & Gelber, P.A., which has offices in Miami’s Design District as well as in Boca Raton. The firm serves privately-held companies, high-net-worth individuals, and more. Klein has a bachelor’s in accounting from New York University.

AUTOMOBILES

At JM Family Enterprises:

Current chief financial officer and executive vice president Ron Coombs has been named president of JM Family Holdings & Services, a newly formed division of the private company created to focus on leveraging JM Family’s competencies developed over a 50-year history to grow earnings through acquisition and investments. Coombs will continue to oversee the company’s corporate services and various investment portfolios as well as taking on added responsibility for the business operations of JM Family subsidiaries: DataScan, JM Lexus, and Home Franchise Concepts, a franchise network of home improvement products and services consisting of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft and AdvantaClean. Coombs remains an executive vice president of JM Family and a member of the executive management team.

Cheryl Miller will replace Coombs as the chief financial officer and will also be an executive vice president of JM Family with a position on the executive management team. Miller will oversee financial operations for JM Family and its companies, as well as corporate enterprise strategy. Miller first joined JM Family in 2004 as director and assistant treasurer and was promoted to vice president and treasurer in 2006. In 2009, she left the company to join AutoNation, where she was named CFO in 2014 and eventually became the first female CEO of a publicly traded automotive retailer in July 2019. Prior to JM Family, she worked at Paxson Communications Corporation, ANC Rental Corporation, which included the Alamo and National vehicle rental companies and Circuit City Stores, which also owned CarMax.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Denise Spencer has joined TissueTech, Inc., as vice president, human resources. She was previously vice president, human resources North America at GraceKennedy Foods, USA, and Vice President, Human Capital at AAR Corporation. Spencer has an undergraduate degree in business and hospitality management from the University of Maine.

CONSTRUCTION

Alexis Leal has been promoted to chief operating officer of the Miami office at Suffolk. He was the office’s vice president. Leal has a bachelor’s in business administration from Barry University.

Matt Sherry has been promoted to director of business development at Moss Construction in Broward County. His previous role was in operations. Prior to joining Moss in 2019, Sherry was the corporate partnership manager with the Florida Panthers. He has a bachelor’s in clinical psychology, and an MBA, from Liberty University.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Andras Bende has been appointed chief financial officer at International Money Express, a money-remittance services company based in Miami. Bende was recently the chief financial officer for Computer Services, Inc., a financial technology company. He has a bachelor’s in financial management from Clemson. .

HEALTHCARE

Bruno Suarez has been promoted to director of physician engagement at Genuine Health Group. Suarez has been part of the company’s executive leadership team since 2018 following Genuine Health’s acquisition of Health Care Advisor Services, a management service organization, which he co-founded.

HEALTHCARE | MARKETING

Natalie Alatriste is director of communications at Kendall Regional Medical Center, overseeing communications for the main hospitals as well as the center’s emergency rooms at Town & Country and Doral. She was a communications strategist with rbb Communications. Alatriste has a bachelor’s in communications from Florida International University.

LAW

Vanessa Bertran joins Agentis in Coral Gables as partner. She handles a range of real estate matters as well as in the areas of probate and estate administration. Bertran has a bachelor’s from Florida International University and a law degree from St. Thomas University.

Michelle McLeod has joined Stearns Weaver Miller at the firm’s Miami office as a shareholder in the corporate group. Her practice focuses on structuring, negotiating and drafting agreements relating to acquisitions, dispositions, private equity and joint venture transactions. She has a BBA from Florida International University, a J.D. from St. Thomas University, and an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida College of Law.

REAL ESTATE

Eduardo “Eddy” Pereira, Jr., has been appointed vice president of property management at Florida East Coast Realty. Pereira will be responsible for the managing, leasing, and operations of all residential and commercial properties. He has bachelors’ degrees from the University of Miami and a master’s in administration and leadership from Ohio State.

==

MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT

Name: Marta E. Ramirez

New position: Global vice president, human resources at PayCargo. She is based in the Coral Gables office of the company. PayCargo provides commercial payments systems for the maritime, air, trucking and rail industries.

About: Ramirez brings over 25 years of experience in the transport and logistics industry, including roles at American Airlines, DHL, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Geodis, and most recently DB Schenker, where she was chief human resources officer, Region Americas.

Education: Bachelor’s in communications from Trinity International University, Illinois; and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

==

==

