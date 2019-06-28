Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of July 1, 2019
ACCOUNTING
Andre Benayoun has joined Marcum LLP as a partner in Miami. He specializes in international taxation for multinational corporations, S corporations, partnerships and high-net worh individuals and families. Most recently he was with Berkowitz Pollack Brant. He has a BBA from Emory and a J.D. from Hofstra.
BANKS
At Ocean Bank, in the bank’s newly formed private services department:
Gladys Reed has been named senior vice president, and Grace Fleischman, Thomas Pla and Raphael Garcia have each been named vice president and relationship manager. They were all formerly with BankUnited.
CHILD WELFARE | NONPROFIT
Amanda G. Altman has been named CEO of Kristi House, a child advocacy center for Miami-Dade County. She was a shareholder at Fowler White Burnett. She will replace Claudia Kitchens who recently announced her retirement. Altman, who has also been an assistant U.S. attorney in the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Southern District of Florida), has a J.D. from Saint Louis University.
HOSPITALITY
Joseph Day has been appointed general manager of Gianni’s at the Villa Casa Casuarina (the former Versace mansion) on South Beach. He was vice president and director of operations at the Forge Restaurant in Miami Beach. Day has a bachelor’s in hotel and restaurant management from SUNY- Buffalo State.
Maryvel De Castro Valdes and Shari Wald Garrett have been named as partners at the Coral Gables-based law firm Siegfried Rivera. Both attorneys focus on community association and real estate law. Valdes has a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University; Garrett has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
LAW
John A. Moore has joined Vincent F. Vaccarella, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale as a partner, focusing on construction and commercial litigation. He was a partner and head of litigation at Pathman Lewis, LLP in Miami for the past eight years. Moore has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mississippi State University and a J.D. from the University of Michigan.
MEDIA
Julissa Bonfante has been promoted to vice president, content publicity, at Univision. She has been director of corporate communications since 2016. In her new role, she will continue to be based in Miami and will report to Rosemary Mercedes, executive vice president and chief communications officer of Univision. Bonfante’s responsibilities include developing, directing and managing all publicity efforts for Univision’s leading multiplatform content and top-ranked tentpole events. She has a bachelor’s in media studies and psychology, and an MBA, from Fordham.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Al Garcia
New position: President of Homestead-Miami Speedway, whose parent company is the International Speedway Corporation. He will be based in Homestead.
From: Senior vice president of operations.
Responsibilities: He will oversee promotion and operation of Homestead-Miami Speedway.
About: Garcia’s new responsibilities begin with the speedway’s 2019 Ford Championship Weekend in November, which will mark 18 straight years the facility has hosted NASCAR’s championship races in all three of its national series. In 2020, the speedway will commemorate its 25th anniversary, Garcia’s team will host NASCAR’s three national series on new spring dates — March 20-22.
And: Garcia began his motorsports career with the Miami Grand Prix in 1985, soon after his graduation from Columbus High School, working for Homestead-Miami Speedway founder Ralph Sanchez. Garcia worked with Sanchez during the days of the Miami Grand Prix in downtown Miami, and then came with Sanchez to work for the speedway when construction began in 1993. Al has been at Homestead-Miami Speedway since.
Also: Garcia will report to ISC COO Joie Chitwood III. Garcia replaces Matthew Becherer, who had been the speedway’s president since December 2009. Becherer will now be vice president of consumer sales for ISC, at the company’s Daytona Beach headquarters.
Best advice: The best piece of advice l have received is a mantra from my mentor and Homestead-Miami Speedway founder, Ralph Sanchez: “If your dreams don’t scare you, you’re not dreaming big enough.”
