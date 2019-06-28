Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of July 1, 2019

Al Garcia has been named president of Homestead-Miami Speedway, whose parent company is the International Speedway Corporation.

ACCOUNTING

Andre Benayoun has joined Marcum LLP as a partner in Miami. He specializes in international taxation for multinational corporations, S corporations, partnerships and high-net worh individuals and families. Most recently he was with Berkowitz Pollack Brant. He has a BBA from Emory and a J.D. from Hofstra.

BANKS

At Ocean Bank, in the bank’s newly formed private services department:

Gladys Reed has been named senior vice president, and Grace Fleischman, Thomas Pla and Raphael Garcia have each been named vice president and relationship manager. They were all formerly with BankUnited.

CHILD WELFARE | NONPROFIT

Amanda G. Altman has been named CEO of Kristi House, a child advocacy center for Miami-Dade County. She was a shareholder at Fowler White Burnett. She will replace Claudia Kitchens who recently announced her retirement. Altman, who has also been an assistant U.S. attorney in the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Southern District of Florida), has a J.D. from Saint Louis University.

HOSPITALITY

Joseph Day has been appointed general manager of Gianni’s at the Villa Casa Casuarina (the former Versace mansion) on South Beach. He was vice president and director of operations at the Forge Restaurant in Miami Beach. Day has a bachelor’s in hotel and restaurant management from SUNY- Buffalo State.

Maryvel De Castro Valdes and Shari Wald Garrett have been named as partners at the Coral Gables-based law firm Siegfried Rivera. Both attorneys focus on community association and real estate law. Valdes has a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University; Garrett has a J.D. from the University of Miami.

LAW

John A. Moore has joined Vincent F. Vaccarella, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale as a partner, focusing on construction and commercial litigation. He was a partner and head of litigation at Pathman Lewis, LLP in Miami for the past eight years. Moore has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mississippi State University and a J.D. from the University of Michigan.

MEDIA

Julissa Bonfante has been promoted to vice president, content publicity, at Univision. She has been director of corporate communications since 2016. In her new role, she will continue to be based in Miami and will report to Rosemary Mercedes, executive vice president and chief communications officer of Univision. Bonfante’s responsibilities include developing, directing and managing all publicity efforts for Univision’s leading multiplatform content and top-ranked tentpole events. She has a bachelor’s in media studies and psychology, and an MBA, from Fordham.