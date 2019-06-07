Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of June 10, 2019
ACCOUNTING
At Hancock Askew & Co.: Patricia Siles has been promoted to tax partner in the firm’s Coral Gables office. She was a principal. Alfredo Reynoso has been promoted to audit principal in the Coral Gables office. He was senior manager.
BANKS
Nicholas “Nic” Bustle has been hired as executive vice president, chief lending officer at U.S. Century Bank. He was most recently was at Valley Bank as Miami-Dade County market president and first senior vice president – commercial banking. Bustle has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a master’s in international business from Florida International University.
CONSTRUCTION
Carlos Cardenas has been named director of political affairs at the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. He previously was the South Florida field director for the Congressional Leadership Fund, one of the nation’s largest House Super PACs.
FINANCIAL SERVICES:
Joseph Ianoale has joined Mast Capital vice president of acquisitions and asset management. He was vice president of acquisitions at LEM Capital, as well as principal at Seal Point Capital. Ianoale has a bachelor’s in finance from Lehigh University.
HOSPITALITY
Harris White has been named chief financial officer at Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand. He is based in Miami. White previously held a leadership role at Sage Hospitality, where he oversaw finance, accounting and technology functions for Sage Hospitality’s 75 hotels and 12 restaurant concepts nationwide. He has a dual MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt.
LAW
Gustavo A. Oliveira has joined Stearns Weaver Miller as a shareholder in the tax department. He specializes in international taxation and estate planning, particularly for high-net-worth families and individuals. Oliveira was previously at Aballí Milne Kalil. He has a J.D., and an LL.M. in taxation, from the University of Miami.
Brendan Herbert, a member of the consumer finance practice group at Locke Lord, has been promoted to partnership level. He is based in Miami and West Palm Beach. Herbert has a bachelor’s in government from Dartmouth and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
RESTAURANTS
At Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, two new executives will be based in Fort Lauderdale:
▪ John Reale has been named chief operating officer. He was chief operating officer of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.
▪ Katie Knight has been named chief marketing officer. She previously was vice president of advertising and marketing at Total Wine & More in Bethesda, Maryland.
Sports
Glen Oskin III has been hired by the Miami HEAT as vice president of corporate partnerships and activation. He was most recently the vice president and general manager of Texas A&AM Ventures (i.e. Learfield IMG College). Oskin has a bachelor’s in communications, and a master’s in sports management, from Baylor.
TRANSPORTATION
Rich Mohr has been named vice president and chief technology officer for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions. Most recently, he led Ryder Truck Rental as vice president and global product manager.
▪ Note: This column will not appear the week of June 17, but will return on June 24.
▪ This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Jamie Costigan
New job: She has joined Alliant Insurance Services as senior vice president. The firm is based in Newport Beach, California, but she will be based in Miami.
From: Senior vice president at Beecher Carlson, an insurance and risk management brokerage firm.
Also: Costigan has been a director at Frank Crystal & Co. She has also been assistant vice president at Aon Risk Services, as Florida physician practice leader; and was director of insurance services at the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.
About: Alliant provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide.
Education: Bachelor’s in psychology from Michigan State University. She also has the Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designations.
Best advice: Be transparent, no matter who it is; a client, a coworker, earn their trust. Once you have that, doors open and opportunities come your way.
