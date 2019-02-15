What are CEOs doing to attract and retain workers?

==
We offer a competitive portfolio of benefits, including tuition remission, healthcare benefits, contributions to retirement plans, and personal enrichment opportunities, along with a positive work environment.
Dr. Edward Abraham, executive vice president for Health Affairs of the University of Miami and CEO of UHealth - the UM Health System
==
Trends in our organization address ownership. Every project has a number of co-owners invested contractually, which ensures fairness, top talent plus high-touch attention to details/clients. Benefits are another area of attraction. We are all the owners and act as such, too. There is a difference. Everyone is a partner.
Jim Angleton, CEO for Aegis FinServ Corp.
==
Cleveland Clinic is nearly a $10 billion organization with approximately 60,000 caregivers. The Florida region represents almost $2 billion in annual revenue with close to 10,000 caregivers. Caregivers are attracted to Cleveland Clinic not only for the compensation but culture and the experience they gain due to the acuity of the patients receiving our care. We have programs in place that focus on the caregiver experience to ensure we are connected with their needs.
Wael Barsoum, M.D., CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic Florida
==
We have competitive insurance programs, a 401k matching program, wellness programs, an on-site gym at our headquarters and training programs. Above all, we foster a family-friendly environment where employees feel part of a team.
Agostinho Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank
==
Many urban-based nonprofits do not have a robust employee benefits package. We are aiming to increase those offerings. In our business high employee retention is a strong sign of maturity and growth. We are looking for innovative partnerships that will bolster our product offerings. So presently myself and my executive directors are working hard to build up our bevy of employee benefits and options through many innovative ways.
Bill Diggs, president, The Mourning Family Foundation
==
Our People Attraction and Experience Teams are manically focused on retention through the happiness and well-being of our new and veteran employees. We are proud to be honored three years in a row as a SFBJ’s Best Places to Work award recipient. In 2018, we made record-breaking investments in people and technology solutions that will pay dividends in 2019. These investments have resulted in a scalable platform that combines art and science to attract, accurately identify, on-board and support new and existing T-ROC employees. Like in years past, we will continue to promote from within and invest heavily in the development and training of all T-ROC employees. As for perks, we will incorporate impromptu additional paid days off, regularly run contests where winners are rewarded with cruises and other excursions, match donations to our employees’ charities of choice, and maintain our tradition of holding a blowout holiday party.
Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)
==
Working at Girl Scouts provides a unique opportunity to be part of an organization dedicated exclusively to serving girls in a girl-led, girl-centered environment. Being part of a mission-driven organization is one of the greatest recruitment and retention tools we have to offer. The staff at Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is committed to ensuring all girls have an opportunity to develop skills that will offer a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Beyond our impactful mission, we offer flexible schedules, generous PTO, and “bonus” days off.
Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of Girl Scouts Tropical Florida
==
We definitely agree and have added a few perks like extra bonus pay; additional days off with pay; company parties; working from home (on occasion); company paid team activities, such as 5K runs; and daily company conference calls to announce birthdays and kudos to employees who are “caught doing good.”
Dorcas L. Wilcox, CEO of Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services
==
Publicly funded institutions are naturally challenged by the fact that we cannot offer the same salaries as private companies. To attract and retain qualified talent like the staff and faculty we currently boast, the college invests heavily in its employees, such as through our Center for Teaching Excellence and Learning, which offers year-round development courses for all faculty and staff. We support employee development through tuition reimbursement and tuition assistance programs. Broward College also offers excellent fringe benefits to our full-time employees, including exceptional personal health insurance, a range of retirement options, paid time off, and many employee engagement activities throughout the year. Perhaps most saliently, Broward College employees serve together, living a life of service for a greater good beyond themselves, and we strive to be the very best at what we do despite the challenges. This is the primary reason many are attracted to and remain at Broward College.
Gregory Adam Haile, president of Broward College
==
In today’s world of record low unemployment rates and tight talent pools, it has become critical that companies implement competitive perks into their HR benefits in order to hire and retain quality, longstanding employees. We all know the typical pre-existing health and wellness related options that companies offer today (health screenings, meditation, gym memberships, fitness programs and nutrition recommendations); thus came the inspiration for my company CosmeticPerks in order to offer companies a fresh new benefits option…
It’s been proven that when one feels confident, they perform better in the workplace, and this new platform offers discounted rates on non-surgical cosmetic treatments with Board Certified Doctors and providers. Members can save up to 20 percent, so it’s a great way for companies to encourage their employees to be their best, most confident version of themselves, while saving money.
Jacqueline Dascal Chariff, chairman, Continental National Bank and CEO of CosmeticPerks.com
==
Recruiting and retaining the best talent has been and will continue to be the cornerstone of CNB’s success. Offering excellent benefits and perks is one key to accomplishing that. We offer quite a variety, including flexible work policies, business-casual dress codes, enhanced leadership development, recognition and reward programs, best-in-class healthcare, tuition reimbursement, and, of course, the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic organization. We also offer unique benefits to assist employees through significant moments in their lives, including purchasing a new home and welcoming a new child. We’re rolling out new chill zones in our offices, where team members can have fun and recharge at work, as well as designing our office spaces to make them more collaborative and much less “corporate.”
Jorge Gonzalez, president and CEO, City National Bank
==
The major tools we use to retain top talent are providing interesting and challenging work, more responsibilities and the freedom to make an impact on the business. We find that the most creative and talented people want to make an impact and feel valued.
Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO, of Black Dragon Capital
==
The greatest perk we offer is our firm culture. We work hard every day to focus on culture first. At its core, our firm culture embraces collaboration and eschews internal competition to drive continuous improvement in all we do. We do not get it right every time on every issue, but we try hard, and when we miss, we try to learn from our mistakes and get it right the next time. We offer tuition reimbursement plans for our non-attorney team members, solid health and dental benefits, a 401k plan, a profit-sharing plan, and starting in 2019, an employee leave sharing-donation program that allows our team members to support their colleagues in times of need. For our attorney team members, we also offer great business development support and training and technology training that we think is extraordinary for law firms in our markets. And we focus on fun stuff too: We have monthly massage Fridays, weekly meditation sessions, monthly happy hours, firm service projects and holiday decorating contests that are quite spirited!
Paul Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman
==
We offer a great work environment along with well-paying jobs and great benefits. Hence, finding quality talent has never been an issue. In our NY office, we find that many of the younger hires prefer added vacation time more than money and so I guess employee preferences range from region to region.
James “Jimmy” Tate, co-owner and president of TKA-Evolution Apparel and of Tate Capital, and co-founder of Tate Development Corp.
==
Working in South Florida is a unique opportunity because of the beautiful weather and global events that are hosted yearly. Miami will host the 2020 Super Bowl, 2021 Football Playoff National Championship, and 2026 World Cup.
Rashad D. Thomas, vice president of business connect and community outreach for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee
==
Qualified talent is exceptionally difficult to find; in addition to higher pay, we provide health insurance, parking allowance, reimbursements for educational expenses and gas reimbursement.
Manny Angelo Varas president and CEO of MV Construction Group
===
