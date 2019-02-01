Most CEOs are in ‘growth mode’ with plans to hire more

We plan to grow our healthcare work force in 2019, reflecting the growth of our health system to better meet the needs of our patients and the South Florida community. We are planning for additional clinical sites and the expansion of existent sites, and will require additional employees to meet our needs.
Dr. Edward Abraham, executive vice president for Health Affairs of the University of Miami and CEO of UHealth - the UM Health System
==
We are presently attempting to open a call center for our Financial Card group and have the need to fulfill up to 900 new hires. Miami has a talent problem and challenges abound, even though our pay scale exceed $25 per hour. Starting to look outside of our immediate community and discussing outsourcing, too.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jim Angleton, CEO for Aegis FinServ Corp.
==
Cleveland Clinic Florida experienced tremendous growth in 2018 with the addition of a new hospital tower and expanded Emergency Services Department on our Weston campus, the launch of the new Coral Springs Family Health Center, and the opening of a medical office in Wellington. As a result, we had a significant increase in caregivers in 2018. We will continue to hire more caregivers in 2019 as we continue to grow, especially in light of the addition of four hospitals in the Treasure Coast through the integration of Cleveland Clinic – Martin Health and Cleveland Clinic – Indian River Hospital.
Wael Barsoum, M.D., CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic Florida
==
In 2019, we are likely going to remain at the same staff level — just over 700 employees — so our hiring will be primarily to fill positions vacated by routine turnover.
Agostinho Alfonso Macedo,
president and CEO of Ocean Bank
==
Presently, our business is very stable and we are on forecast to meet all of our goals and objectives as a nonprofit. We will continue to strengthen our reserves. Our plans are to grow as we enter 2020. However, 2019 is the year that we commence construction on a new building to assist more youth of promise in Miami. Consequently, we will see no growth in our employee base until late 2020, when the building is completed.
Bill Diggs, president, The Mourning Family Foundation
==
T-ROC will most definitely hire thousands of new employees at all levels from the front lines through senior management in 2019. We are blessed to have secured contracts with our current and new customers that will require new talent to fulfill and exceed their expectations.
Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder
of The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)
==
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is currently in a growth mode. Our girl and adult membership is increasing. This growth is thanks in part to increased visibility in the community, a heightened awareness of the benefits for girls to engage in girl-only and girl-led activities, and targeted membership recruitment activities. In order to support this growth, we have plans for a 5 percent increase in staff size in 2019.
Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of Girl Scouts Tropical Florida
==
I’m happy to say that we do plan on hiring more employees in 2019. Why? For three reasons. First, I am a positive person and believe that our agency will always prosper, regardless of the circumstances surrounding us. Second, we serve a population of children that desperately need our help and we have a caring community that responds to those needs. Third, I guess I’m naive enough to believe that there will always be kind, generous people who believe in our mission, see what we do, and want to see us expand our services.
Dorcas L. Wilcox,
CEO of Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services
==
This coming year, CNB will be making significant additional investments in people — both developing existing talent and recruiting. We plan to increase our workforce to help us implement our strategic/transformation initiatives that will position CNB to address and harness the pace of change around us.
Jorge Gonzalez, president and CEO, City National Bank
==
We are hiring in all areas. Our portfolio is focused on industries disrupted by digitation, including financial services, e-commerce and media technology, and there is strong demand for services in these areas.
Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO, of Black Dragon Capital
==
Every year, my brother and I look at our various companies in an effort to determine where we’re lacking and/or where are we are carrying excess weight. Typically, we run a lean business, so hiring is only done when and if needed. I don’t see us increasing our overhead at this time. Prudent business practices dictate our decisions in regard to hiring and terminating positions.
James “Jimmy” Tate, co-owner and president
of TKA-Evolution Apparel and of Tate Capital,
and co-founder of Tate Development Corp.
==
In 2019, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee will increase our workforce by 10 to 15 percent. We must ensure we have staff in place to assist with business connect and community outreach, communications, partnerships and marketing, volunteers and operations.
Rashad D. Thomas, vice president of business connect and community outreach for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee
==
We plan to hire significantly more employees in 2019, as the completion of projects such as the Residences by Armani/Casa and Paramount Miami World Center this year will lead us to build and customize the interiors of hundreds of residences.
Manny Angelo Varas,
president and CEO of MV Construction Group
THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. RECENT QUESTIONS HAVE INCLUDED
▪ CEOs’ 2019 economic forecast offers differing views
▪ How CEOs are trying to attract ‘Generation Z’
▪ Most CEOs say PortMiami should expand more, without hurting the fragile eco-system
▪ Should financial institutions reach more ‘unbanked’ people?
▪ Tech scene throughout South Florida is building momentum
▪ CEOs discuss their top workforce challenges for 2019
▪ The best gift? Even for the most successful people, life is about more than business
▪ Recession ahead? CEOs divided on whether they see signs of one
▪ CEOs: Amazon’s strong look at Miami for HQ2 made the region look hard at itself
▪ Biggest influence on CEOs’ careers? Most say it was a parent
▪ Jobs available? CEOs look at their companies
▪ CEOs keep an eye on Miami’s cost of living
▪ The key to retaining employees? Start with good pay and benefits
▪ Live-work-play? More employees opt to live closer to workplaces
▪ Some CEOs say they’ve raised wages this year
▪ Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year
▪ CEOs offer varying opinions on higher education
▪ Local firms are doing their part to be more eco-friendly
▪ CEOs are all smiles thanks to local economic boom
▪ Is work-life balance a myth? CEOs share their thoughts
▪ CEOs help employees stsruggling with long commutes
▪ Despite airline woes, CEOs are not changing traveling habits
▪ CEOs have diverse opinions on Trump’s tariffs and other actions
▪ CEOs feel pressure to keep wages competitive
▪ South Florida CEOs say that Miami can sustain David Beckham’s soccer team
▪ CEOs hope common-sense control on assault rifles happens soon
▪ Will Amazon open HQ2 in Miami? Maybe, maybe not, but city’s profile rises, CEOs say
▪ We have much to learn about public transit from other cities, CEOs say
▪ CEOs: Cuban coffee, flexibility and beach picnics help employees balance job demands
▪ CEOs discuss how to deal with extreme views in the workplace
▪ Extra guards, added security measures protect staff and clients
▪ As automation advances, CEOs say humans are still needed
▪ Holiday parties celebrate employees and the year’s successes
▪ These CEOs have zero tolerance for sexual harassment
▪ Will automation change your job? Yes — and no, CEOs say
▪ How CEOs address hostility in the workplace
▪ Good storm planning can stave off disruptions, CEOs find
▪ Storms highlighted serious local issues, CEOs say
▪ Planning, preparation are keys to disaster recovery, CEOs say
▪ CEOs say students who improve certain skills are better prepared for future jobs
▪ Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act on the minds of CEOs
▪ In a year of challenges, CEOs took risks, learned and grew
▪ CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better
▪ Best bosses we ever had inspired, challenged and cared, say South Florida CEOs
▪ South Florida CEOs try to evaluate the nation’s top CEO: President Trump
▪ CEOs’ advice to college students: Network! Internships! Research!
▪ Affordable housing a cause of concern for CEOs
▪ Communication, cool heads key to avoiding public relations nightmares
▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable
▪ Ahh, the first job. CEOs learned valuable lessons on the bottom rung
▪ It’s getting harder for employees and CEOs to disconnect while on vacation
▪ Florida’s legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say
▪ Most CEOs provide paid internships, and everyone benefits
▪ Local firms rich in generational immigrants, CEO say, but deportation efforts worry some
▪ Long hours at the office? CEOs say how they avoid burnout
▪ CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee
▪ The most important issue facing South Florida this year? CEOs say it’s traffic
▪ Have you been to Cuba? CEOs discuss business and travel opportunities on the island
▪ CEOs discuss their resolutions for the New Year
▪ CEOs: Trump, ugly politics among the biggest surprises of 2016
▪ CEOs’ top request for Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Unity’
▪ CEOs won’t tolerate ugly comments in the workplace
▪ CEOs assess South Florida’s economy for 2017
▪ Did Obamacare hurt your business? South Florida CEOs respond
Comments