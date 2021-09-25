Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Business

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

The Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mont.

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Business newsletter

Keep up with local business news and small business advice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Love for racing runs from generation to generation

September 25, 2021 8:46 PM

News

Civilian Conservation Corps legacy lives on in state parks

September 25, 2021 8:46 PM

News

Python removal program grows in southwest Florida

September 25, 2021 8:46 PM

News

Cadmium spiked at lead factory, workers didn’t get help

September 25, 2021 8:46 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service