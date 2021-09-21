Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 11.75 cents at $6.99 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at $5.2050 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 9.50 cents at $5.3350 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 18.25 cents at $12.6325 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .57 cent at $1.2220 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .08 cent at $1.5490 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .68 cent at $.8515 a pound.