Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $34.3 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $415.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.7 million.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares have dropped nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $77.97, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.