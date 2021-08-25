Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Business

Watch: Lunch with Legacy Leaders

By Miami Herald Staff

Each week, M.I.A. Media Group, a South Florida-based Black media publisher, presents Lunch with Legacy Leaders.

Watch this month’s discussion on the issue of small business opportunities, inclusion and disparity in recognition of Black business month.

Featured are: Rick Beasley, chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce; Gordon Eric Knowles, president of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce; Shaheewa Jarrett Gelin, founder and president of the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce; and Grasford Smith, board chair for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, Inc.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Pennsylvania ends jobless-claims system lawsuit against IBM

August 25, 2021 9:18 AM

News

NRA cancels annual meeting in Texas due to COVID concerns

August 25, 2021 9:18 AM

News

SC virus money ideas: I-26 widening, body cameras, broadband

August 25, 2021 9:18 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service