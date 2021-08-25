Watch: Lunch with Legacy Leaders

Each week, M.I.A. Media Group, a South Florida-based Black media publisher, presents Lunch with Legacy Leaders.

Watch this month’s discussion on the issue of small business opportunities, inclusion and disparity in recognition of Black business month.

Featured are: Rick Beasley, chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce; Gordon Eric Knowles, president of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce; Shaheewa Jarrett Gelin, founder and president of the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce; and Grasford Smith, board chair for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, Inc.