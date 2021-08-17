Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Jefferson City News Tribune. August 11, 2021.

Editorial: A welcome program in the fight against trafficking

A state/private collaboration will bring a much-needed angle to the fight against human trafficking in Missouri.

As we recently reported, the Missouri Hospital Association announced it will partner with the Attorney General’s office to help hospital staff and other health care providers to understand and identify human trafficking.

The new initiative fills a void in combating human trafficking. The Attorney General’s Office has a Human Trafficking Task Force, but the task force focuses more on law enforcement than anything else. It works to create an environment in which law enforcement personnel can identify, respond to and investigate cases efficiently, according to the task force’s webpage.

The MHA partnership gives health care providers the tools they need to identify potential victims of human trafficking.

Hospitals are the logical place to do this. Data indicates about 88 percent of people caught in human sex trafficking have cause to visit medical providers. More than 63 percent of those interactions with health care providers occur in hospitals.

“Hospitals and health care workers are coming into contact with those human trafficking victims,” Chris Nuelle, the press secretary for the Attorney General’s Office, said in a statement. “We want them to know exactly what to look for in order to speak with those victims. There are tips on how best to talk to victims when they are under the control of a trafficker or somebody similar.”

Resources include a comprehensive toolkit to guide hospitals’ overall efforts, along with web-based video training modules to support hospital workforce education.

Human trafficking victims have sometimes been hard to identify because we don’t always know where to look. But they are often right here among us in our communities. This collaboration will help to identify them. It’s the first step toward helping them and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

St. Joseph News Press. August 13, 2021.

Editorial: It’s more than X’s and O’s

Viewed through the distorted lens of the years, the coaches of our youth are sometimes remembered as tube-sock-wearing, whistle-blowing maniacs.

In truth, many of us were fortunate to encounter coaches who taught more than conditioning and X’s and O’s. They taught about commitment, perseverance, teamwork and enjoying the moment for what it was. They, along with teachers and parents, helped turn us into the functioning adults we are today.

Today’s young people deserve the same experience. An organization called the 3D Institute seeks to make that kind of transformational coaching the norm rather than a blessing that some athletes get and others don’t.

On Tuesday, 150 people, including coaches and administrative staff from the St. Joseph School District, gathered at a local church to learn about a kind of 3D coaching that builds the three dimensions of body, mind and heart. In this framework, coaches attempt to coax the best out of an athlete in terms of physical abilities. But 3D coaching also means developing psychological traits like confidence and motivation and building character, self-worth and other values.

The result is not just an athlete who excels on the field but a well-rounded individual who is ready for whatever happens after it’s time to hang up the uniform and think about life in the real world.

“This gives us an opportunity to bring all of the best stuff together into one operating system so that we can provide world-class training in all three dimensions to business leaders, sports leaders and education leaders,” said Wes Simmons, a St. Joseph resident and the chief executive officer of the 3D Institute.

The importance of the 3D Institute extends beyond the field of play. Simmons hopes that businesses and other entities can use this framework to become the coaches who bring out the best in employees and co-workers.

The website for 3D coaching includes goals like combating a sense of entitlement, building team cohesion and setting goals. These sound like the kinds of things that would go over well in a work setting.

They also sound like techniques that are more important today because so much of our lives are happening on a small screen instead of in the real world. The 3D Institute has the potential to build meaningful, lasting connections in the place of the fragmentation and isolation that a combination of a pandemic and technology has brought.

All and all, it sounds like coaching has come a long way from the days when Mr. Tube Socks just told you to just suck it up. There’s a place for that, too, but there’s a need for so much more.

Kansas City Star. August 16, 2021.

Editorial: Yes, conversion therapy is still going on, and Independence still hasn’t banned it

Efforts to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity through talk therapy or some other, more physical means of conversion are still going on in the Kansas City metropolitan area. On Monday, the Independence City Council will once again vote on whether to ban the practice.

Several young members of the LGBTQ and nonbinary community who experienced electroshock or some other form of conversion therapy have been pushing eastern Jackson County leaders to pass legislation banning it. Kansas City banned it two years ago, and North Kansas City took the step last month. It’s no longer allowed as a business practice in Columbia, Lawrence or St. Louis.

Zoe Dunning, 22 and nonbinary, says they were 15 years old when their parents sent them to a private “spiritual life coach” working through Dunning’s church to talk Dunning into gender conformity.

A Linkedin page for Dunning’s Grandview therapist, Laurie Morris Goddu, who charges about $90 an hour, says she attempts to change a person’s perspective or heal them in areas including “lies we believe around identity.” It says that “if needed we address any spiritual harassment. … Sexual brokenness and dissociation are my areas of specialty.”

In a text on Monday, Goddu disputed Dunning’s account and said she treated them for addiction and anxiety. “Nothing I do is coercive! In fact it’s the opposite, giving the person seeing me freedom to process on their own what they want to hold on to or let go of.”

Dunning, however, says this was conversion therapy by another name. It went on for years, and did change them, they said — into someone who was anxious and depressed: “I wasted so much of my life hating myself and no one should have to go through that.”

On Monday, Dunning’s group plans to be in Independence, where the City Council will consider a ban for the second time. The first vote for a ban failed 4 to 3. After some minor changes to wording, an amended ordinance has a better chance of passing.

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said she’s for it because “I want people to understand that Independence does not approve of any form of conversion therapy. I want people to know, especially young people, that we are looking out for their safety. That we care for them.”

Weir says she was surprised to learn that this is still going on: “When it first came to my attention a few years ago, I was like, you can’t be serious.”

She believes now though that it is still happening throughout the Kansas City area, not just among some religious groups, but in private practices, too.

