Business

Transcontinental Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $3.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

Transcontinental Realty shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.

