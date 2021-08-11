Firm says appraisal way off after McCall land swap denial

State officials erroneously over-appraised the value of state land in and around McCall, an investment firm said Wednesday, a day after land managers rejected the company’s land-swap application.

Trident Investments in a statement said it will continue with its efforts on a land swap that could ultimately lead to housing developments in the McCall area along with the preservation of open space with what would be the state's largest park. The vacation and second-home area is prized for its outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Idaho Department of Lands on Tuesday in a letter to Alec Williams, Trident's founder and manager, rejected Trident’s application for a swap involving 33 square miles (85 square kilometers) of state land in and around McCall for 33 square miles (85 square kilometers) of private timberland in northern Idaho because the state would lose $292 million.

The Lands Department said the state land Trident Holdings sought is worth $366 million, while the private land it offered is worth $74 million.

The dispute could have significant ramifications for state-owned lands not only in the McCall area, but across the state. That would be especially true in areas such as McCall where skyrocketing land values could force recalculations of the best use of state land and how much should be charged for leases on state-owned land.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I think this letter is pretty clear evidence of gross negligence on the part of the department,” said Williams, not ruling out legal action. “We're still trying to figure out the right course of action on how to respond.”

Williams said that state officials in coming up with the appraisal for state land took the value of the most expensive parcels and applied that to the entire land swap area. As one example, he cited an area on the northeast shore of Payette Lake where a county road is sandwiched between a cliff and the lake.

“We look forward to correcting these pretty obvious errors,” he said. “I think it's kind of obvious something fishy is going on.”

Idaho officials in the letter to Williams, obtained by The Associated Press, said their methods to estimate land values were conservative for state land but generous for the private land in the deal.

The department “used this generous approach to valuation to ensure that Trident’s application was given fair consideration,” the letter said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Idaho received 5,600 square miles (14,500 square kilometers) of endowment lands when it became a state in 1890, and retains about 3,900 square miles (10,000 square kilometers).

State-owned lands are managed by the Idaho Land Board, comprised of Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide elected officials.

The board is constitutionally required to use the lands to generate the most money over the long run. The lands in the last fiscal year generated about $90 million, mainly for public schools.

With the new appraisal in the McCall area, it's possible the lands could generate more by simply selling them and investing the money elsewhere, leading to the possibility the Land Board could be shirking its constitutional duty by choosing to keep high-priced land in timber production and open to the public.

Williams said the land swap his company proposed is the best way to retain public land in the area and the McCall lifestyle rather than auctioning off state land piece by piece.

United Payette, a coalition of private and government entities, has formed to look at somehow retaining the endowment lands and keep them open to the public while still allowing the Land Board to meet its constitutional requirements.

One idea put forward includes conservation easements, though details haven't been put forward.

In all, the state manages about 285 square miles (740 square kilometers) around McCall, with 115 square miles (300 square kilometers) primarily as timberlands. Much of that land wraps around the northern portion of Payette Lake.