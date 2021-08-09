Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported a loss of $29.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $90 million in the period.

Tidewater shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.27, a climb of 63% in the last 12 months.