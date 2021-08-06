Domtar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Domtar Corp. (UFS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The paper and packaging maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

Domtar shares have increased 73% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.