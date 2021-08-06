Business
Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $15.5 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.
The carpet tile company posted revenue of $294.8 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.
Interface shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 72% in the last 12 months.
