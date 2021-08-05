Miami Herald Logo
Business

Denbury: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PLANO, Texas

Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $77.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $301.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.3 million.

Denbury shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

