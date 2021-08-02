Global Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $263.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.94 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.07 to $8.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.7 billion to $7.73 billion.

Global Payments shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 9% in the last 12 months.