Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Business

Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.9 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $15.5 million, or 32 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $97.1 million in the period.

The company's shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service