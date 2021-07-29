Patterson-UTI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $103.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $291.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.7 million.

Patterson-UTI shares have increased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.