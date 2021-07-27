Miami Herald Logo
Landmark Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5 million.

The Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.5 million.

Landmark Bancorp shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.85, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.

