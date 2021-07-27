Visa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $6.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.83 billion.

Visa shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $250.93, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.