Atlantic Capital Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.8 million.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.2 million.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares have climbed 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.