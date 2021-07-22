Colony Bankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.78, a rise of 68% in the last 12 months.