Community Trust Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.34 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

Community Trust Bancorp shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.