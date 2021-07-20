Miami Herald Logo
Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1 to $67.42 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 73 cents to $69.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. August heating rose 2 cents to $2.01 a gallon. August natural gas rose 10 cents to $3.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2.20 to $1,811.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 14 cents to $25 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $4.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.83 Japanese yen from 109.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.1783 from $1.1792.

