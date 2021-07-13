Miami Herald Logo
Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.15 to $75.25 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.33 to $76.49 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents to $2.32 a gallon. August heating rose 3 cents to $2.18 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $3.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4 to $1,809.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 10 cents to $26.14 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.60 Japanese yen from 110.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1783 from $1.1858.

