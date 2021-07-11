Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Business

Group arrested on weapons charges amid All-Star Game events

The Associated Press

DENVER

Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police say.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence, Denver police say.

The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

No other information was released, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the last several days.

  Comments  

Business

Mercer initiative aims to retire medical debt for the poor

July 11, 2021 11:16 AM

News

Georgia schools invited to apply for tests of lead in water

July 11, 2021 11:12 AM

Business

Georgia city looks at boosting wages for city employees

July 11, 2021 11:07 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service