Georgia city looks at boosting wages for city employees

A Georgia city is looking into increasing the minimum wage for city employees.

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones said on his Facebook page Thursday that to recruit and retain quality employees, elected officials realize that salaries must be competitive, The Augusta Chronicle reports.

Grovetown is located outside Augusta in Columbia County, where a new Amazon distribution center is promising a $15 an hour wage.

Columbia County approved a minimum wage increase last month to raise starting salaries for sheriff’s deputies and firefighters after discovering that its wages often discouraged qualified job candidates from applying.

"We cannot afford to lose qualified, long tenured employees to other employers,” Jones said on Facebook.

Two city council members were recently given the responsibility to conduct a salary survey, and the city had found a way to increase wages without raising taxes, Jones said. More details were expected to be announced at a city council work session on Monday.