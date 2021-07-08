Miami Herald Logo
Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 1.50 cents at $6.1425 a bushel; July corn was off 11.50 cents at $6.46 a bushel; Sep oats lost 2 cents at $3.72 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 13.25 cents at $13.71 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .82 cent at $1.2085 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.6010 a pound; July lean hogs gained .32 cent at $1.0907 a pound.

