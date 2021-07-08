Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 1.50 cents at $6.1425 a bushel; July corn was off 11.50 cents at $6.46 a bushel; Sep oats lost 2 cents at $3.72 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 13.25 cents at $13.71 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .82 cent at $1.2085 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.6010 a pound; July lean hogs gained .32 cent at $1.0907 a pound.