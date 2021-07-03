CFO retires with Tuscaloosa County in strong fiscal shape

Genevieve Snipes hugs Tuscaloosa County Chief Financial Officer Bill Lamb while they share a memory as he is honored with a retirement party as he leaves his position after 39 years of service to Tuscaloosa County Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) AP

When Tuscaloosa County Chief Financial Officer Bill Lamb left the office Wednesday to enter retirement, he left the county with a deficit, one having nothing to do with the county’s finances, which are in excellent condition.

In fact, during Lamb’s tenure as the county accountant, a job that changed titles over the years until it became CFO, he helped retire a $1.5 million deficit and lead the county into a more than $40 million surplus fund. The deficit he will be leaving after 39 years with the county is one of honesty, integrity and compassion, his associates say.

“Bill Lamb, after more than 30 years, is the consummate public servant,” said Hardy McCollum, the county’s former probate judge. “Bill is as honest as the day is long. He is as dedicated as any employee I ever had the pleasure of working with, and he is the most honorable man you will ever want to know.”

McCollum’s comments were echoed by others during a June 25 retirement party for Lamb. His reputation, however, is not limited to the numbers he has crunched throughout his career. Lamb’s wife, DuRhonda, pointed to a more personal side of Lamb’s service to the county that few apart from his closest colleagues were even aware.

“He has served the county well and I could not be more proud of Bill,” DuRhonda said. “Besides the finances, Bill has taken care of deceased people whose family members can’t or won’t take care of the burial. Bill handled that and made sure they had a burial and had a minister there. That’s another area that people have no idea the emotions Bill has gone through. Bill gives the person a dignified burial. There is a lot of integrity if what Bill does.”

Lamb credited McCollum, who had similar feelings about those who died here unattended and empowered Lamb to handle the situation. He and McCollum go all the way back to a paper route Lamb ran as a 24 year old working for The Tuscaloosa News when the McCollum family was on his route. As probate judge, McCollum also serves as the Tuscaloosa County Commission chairman and he was in office when Lamb was hired many years later to be the county’s accountant. When Lamb came aboard, the county was deep in debt.

Lamb, a 1975 University of Alabama graduate, came to work for Tuscaloosa County in 1982 as the county’s accountant. He is completing 39 years and five months of public service, but the tenure that has ended well, began with many problems.

“When I came here, there was zero accountants, none,” Lamb said. “There were clerks in the office but the previous accountant was gone. I had to really learn it all on my own.”

Lamb was the only accountant in the office for 37 years until April Hoffman was hired two years ago. She will replace him as the county’s CFO. Lamb has overseen 500 employees and a current budget of $100 million in a county with a population of about 200,000.

“When we first started we had a million and a half dollar deficit. We would have to borrow money to make payroll. We had long-term bond issues on the courthouse and the jail. Currently, and this is one of the things I am most proud of, is there is no long-term debt, absolutely none, and we have a $40 million surplus in the bank.”

“They just don’t make a lot like Bill Lamb. We are truly going to miss him here. I can’t say enough about his service and what it has meant to the financial strength and to the citizens throughout this county, a lot of which, no one ever sees,” Robertson said.

Lamb said he enjoyed bringing our county from pen and paper to the computer age.

“The Lord just blessed us. That’s the best way to describe it,” Lamb said. “It wasn’t just me. I was happy to be a part of it, but we had great commissioners, elected officials, I think the county has some of the best employees around. It was like the Lord orchestrated everything and it all just fell into place. I would like to take credit for it, but I was just a small part of it.”

As Lamb enters retirement, he does so not only as an accomplished public servant, but as a dedicated father and husband. He and his wife had four children who learned violin and formed an ensemble that has played in many venues over the years. Lamb jokingly refers to them as three lambs and a ram, having three daughters and one son.

Lamb says he can’t even play a radio and that DuRhonda had the musical skills in the family. But DuRhonda said Lamb served as the backbone of the family and their musical expressions as the Lamb Family Violin Ensemble for 15 years.

“Besides managing the county finances, on the weekends he worked very hard behind the scenes to make our family very successful with our music,” DuRhonda said. “It was both a business and a ministry. That’s the kind of guy he is. He doesn’t want the recognition on the front lines, but he will work himself to death to make sure it all comes off right.”

“He always handles things with grace. Whatever dilemma, whatever controversy you want to name, Bill handles it with grace,” DuRhonda said. “He is the example that a soft answer turns away wrath.”

Bill and DuRhonda have been married for 36 years and though he is entering retirement, he doesn’t exactly plan to sit on the front porch in a rocking chair. Though Lamb is cagy about his future plans, they will very likely involve serving others.

“He has truly put his heart, soul and compassion in Tuscaloosa County,” DuRhonda said. “He loves Tuscaloosa County.”