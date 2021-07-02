Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higer on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 42 cents at $6.77 a bushel; July corn was up 44.75 cents at $7.2725 a bushel; Sep oats gained 10.25 cents at $3.9025 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced $1.3725 at $14.71 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .88 cent at $1.2205la pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 3.15 cents at $1.5390 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 1.15 cents at $1.0850 a pound.