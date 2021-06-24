Cleaning crew leads police to man’s body in Gary garage

Gary firefighters discovered a man’s body inside a garage after a cleaning crew smelled a foul odor while clearing out a residential property recently purchased in a tax sale, officials said.

Police arrived at the property Tuesday afternoon and spoke with one of the people doing the cleaning, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Gary firefighters then arrived to help investigate the odor and when they entered the garage through a window they found the man's severely decomposed body inside.

Officials said the cleaning crew was hired to clean out a house and garage that had recently been purchased in a tax sale.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not yet released the deceased man’s name, or cause and manner of death.

Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation, said Cmdr. Jack Hamady with the Gary Police Department.

Gary police asked anyone with information to call the department's homicide unit at 219-755-3855. They can also remain anonymous by calling 866-CRIME-GP..