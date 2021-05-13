Blink Charging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 million.

Blink Charging shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.22, increasing fifteenfold in the last 12 months.