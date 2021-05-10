RadNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $9.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $315.3 million in the period.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.

RadNet shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 61% in the last 12 months.