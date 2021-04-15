Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $131 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $345.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $341.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.7 million.

Commerce shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 44% in the last 12 months.