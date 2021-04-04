Alabama auto supply company adding third site

A vehicle supply company is expanding its operations in Tuscaloosa County.

SMP Automative Systems Alabama plans to build a new plant at the Cedar Cove Technology Park, WBRC-TV reports. It already has two facilities in the county that employ more than 1,900 people.

The company produces parts for vehicles manufactured at a Mercedes plant in Vance, Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority last week approved more than $250,000 in tax breaks for the project, though officials say it will contribute much more in taxes and employee spending.

The new facility will have about 112 employees, including at least four new hires. Other positions are expected to be filled by workers at one of the company's other Tuscaloosa County plants.