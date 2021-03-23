Kentucky pension bill offers relief to community agencies

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Tuesday designed to provide relief for community social services agencies that have struggled with rising pension costs.

By changing the pension formula, the bill aims to safeguard essential services offered by the quasi-governmental organizations, the governor said. Some services were at risk of cutbacks because the frontline agencies were faced with surging pension contribution rates.

“This bill gives more time for these agencies to pay their pension obligation, which in turn means more services are available," Beshear said at a news conference. “It means more communities will be served, programs will be safe from cuts and these agencies will keep their doors open.”

The legislation garnered bipartisan support while moving through the legislature. Its sponsors included Republican Rep. Jim DuPlessis.

The measure offers relief for such agencies as rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers and other organizations at the forefront of caring for vulnerable Kentuckians.

Under the pension formula change in House Bill 8, such agencies will be allowed to pay a fixed dollar amount per employee over 30 years, instead of a constantly changing percentage of payroll.

Multiple community agency officials thanked lawmakers and Beshear for the legislation.

Quasi-governmental organizations across the state are “breathing a sigh of relief,” said Hope Burns, executive director of the Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center in Maysville.

“HB8 will allow our centers and other quasi-agencies across the state to be able to continue serving their communities," she said in a video message. "We will not have to cut programs. We will no longer have the fear of closing our doors.”

The pension-related measure was among several bills signed by the Democratic governor on Tuesday. Several of the measures are meant to combat child abuse.

“These measures will ensure that survivors can seek accountability for their perpetrators, that they can access critical healing services,” said Terry Brooks, head of Kentucky Youth Advocates.

The other bills signed by Beshear included:

—HB254, which strengthens penalties against people who possess, view or distribute sexually exploitive materials of minors younger than 12.

—HB472, which aims to strengthen protections of Kentucky children by extending the statute of limitations from five to 10 years for misdemeanor sex offenses against children.

—Senate Bill 64, which creates tougher penalties for people who use the internet to prey on children. The bill also makes it easier for law enforcement to conduct undercover stings.

—Senate Bill 66, which better defines the requirements and standards for background checks for people working at youth camps.